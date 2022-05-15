Nalanda (Bihar) [India], May 15 (ANI): During Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to Nalanda, a Class VI student on Saturday complained about the lack of quality education in government schools and the failure of the prohibition policy in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had reached Kalyan Vigha village on Saturday on the occasion of the 16th death anniversary of his wife Late Manju Sinha. During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the local people and listened to their problems during the Jan Samvad program organized at Kalyan Vigha Middle School.

During the programme, an 11-year-old boy Sonu Kumar also reached out to meet CM Nitish Kumar. Sonu, a student of Class VI, is a resident of Neema Kaul village in Harnaut block. His father runs a yogurt shop in the village. Sonu sought the Chief Minister's attention to the plight of education and prohibition. He told Nitish Kumar that whatever his father earns from the yogurt shop, he uses it for drinking alcohol.

Sonu told the Chief Minister that teachers in his school do not provide quality education and the condition of education in the government schools is very bad. He conveyed to CM Nitish Kumar that both the education system and prohibition failed in the state. Sonu further said that if the government provides help then he would like to become an IAS or IPS after studying. Sonu informed the chief minister that he has been meeting the expenses of his studies by giving tuitions to students from Nursery to Class V.

Everyone present at the Jan Sambad programme including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and officials were stunned by seeing the courage of the class VI student.

"I requested Chief Minister to provide me with quality education. My father does not give me enough money for studies as he spends all of it on alcohol. I teach students from Nursery to class V to earn money for my studies, but my father spends my money on alcohol. Chief Minister agreed to my request and asked one of his officials to get me admitted to a good school. Government schools do not provide quality education," Sonu told reporters here. (ANI)

