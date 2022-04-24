Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, said police on Saturday.

All six minors are to be produced before the judicial magistrate.

According to Jharkhand Police, all the six accused are in the age group of 10-16 years.

"A case of gang rape with an 11-year-old girl has come to the fore. Six minors, in the age group of 10-16 years, are accused. All six were sent to be produced before the judicial magistrate," said Aman Kumar, Superintendant of Police, Khunti.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

