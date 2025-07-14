New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the 11-year rule of the Narendra Modi government will be written in golden letters as it has brought significant development in all spheres of life for the people of India.

Addressing the 63rd foundation day programme of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, an NGO, Shah said Prime Minister Modi has promoted development and India's heritage together without any conflict.

"Whenever there is a discussion on the change taking place in India, historians will write about the 11 years of PM Modi's government in golden letters.

"In these years, over 55 crore families who did not even have a bank account gained access to banking services. More than 15 crore people received clean drinking water and toilets were built in over 12 crore households," he said.

The home minister said many people ask what benefit the country would gain from the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Perhaps they may not understand this, but Modi has ensured the construction of the Ram temple, while also bringing 5G technology to the country and extending the digital payment system so widely that even vegetable vendors are benefiting from it," he said.

Shah said that when he visited a poor family in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, a woman of the household told him that it was after eight generations that a toilet was finally constructed in their house.

"It is a very big deal for the poor people which many people would not understand," he said.

He said the Modi government has fulfilled its resolve to free Jammu and Kashmir from the scourge of terrorism by abolishing Article 370. He said that by bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Indian nationality has been granted to lakhs of refugees.

"Today, the country is on the verge of being free from Naxalism. Along with this, by establishing the Ministry of Cooperation, opportunities for self-employment are being provided to small farmers and the rural poor," he said.

The home minister said PM Modi has, on one hand, developed religious and cultural sites like Kashi (Varanasi), Ujjain, Kartarpur corridor, and Sharda Peeth, while on the other hand, he has also increased the number of IIMs, IITs and AIIMS.

He said the new National Education Policy lays emphasis on teaching in the mother tongue, while also preparing India to lead the world in fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Yoga has been given global recognition and India has simultaneously embraced green hydrogen, drone technology and space technology, he said, reflecting the country's progress in innovation while also protecting its cultural heritage.

Hailing the activities of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, the home ministersaid if a service-oriented institution operates continuously for 63 years, then behind it lies the sacrifice and dedication of many people.

He said that when India celebrates the centenary of its independence, Parishad will continue to contribute with even greater enthusiasm.

"Bharat Vikas Parishad is moving forward by adopting the ideals and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda as its guide," he said.

It has built a virtuous force in society and brought transformation to the lives of those who needed it the most," he said.

He said the organisation is working as a bridge between those who serve and those who need service.

"Over the years, the workers of this organisation have considered service itself as a form of devotion and have moved forward. Treating the nation as a family, they have strived to share in the suffering of every distressed person," he said.

Complimenting the Parishad for felicitating Manipur's freedom fighter Nilamani Singh on the occasion, Shah said that inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's call in 1944, Singh joined the Azad Hind Fauj and donated his entire savings of Rs 3000 to Netaji.

"At that time, this amount was considered substantial. After being released from jail in 1946 and returning to Moirang (in Manipur), he made social service, education, and cooperative his life's resolve and worked tirelessly," he said.

Sharing his experience of visiting Manipur, the home minister said he met some young people who were communicating proficiently in Hindi.

"I asked, how can you speak such good Hindi? They replied that it was possible due to Nilamani Singh," he said, adding, "Nilamani ji dedicated his entire life to linguistic unity".

Shah said the workers of the Parishad are tirelessly engaged in making service an intrinsic part of life.

"Connecting service to organisation, organisation to values, and values to nation-building, 'Bharat Vikas Parishad' has created and developed a remarkable work culture," he said.

