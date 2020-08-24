Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): As many as 11,015 new COVID-19 cases and 212 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,93,398 in the state.

The total number of positive cases includes 5,02,490 recoveries and 1,68,126 active cases.

Meanwhile, 743 new cases, 1,025 recoveries and 20 deaths were reported in Mumbai today.

The total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,091 in Mumbai, including 18,263 active cases, 1,11,084 recovered cases and 7,439 deaths, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Across the country there are a total of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry. (ANI)

