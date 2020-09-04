Nashik, Sep 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 41,565 after 1,112 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while 11 deaths took the toll to 911, an official said.

The number of people who were discharged during the day stood at 1,026, taking the number of such cases to 33,162, he said.

"Of the total number of cases, 28,561 are from Nashik city, 10,074 from other parts of the district, 2,688 from Malegaon and 242 from outside the district," he added.

