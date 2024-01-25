New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Central Government on Thursday announced the selection of 1,132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard and civil defence and correctional service for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of this year's Republic Day.

Border Security Force's two Head Constables-- late Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and late Shishu Pal Singh-- have been selected posthumously for President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on this Republic Day.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Ministers Set to Visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple on February 2.

Of these 1,132 personnel, President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to two personnel, Medals for Gallantry (GM) to 275, President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) to 102 and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to 753.

"On the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | AIIMS New Delhi To Cease Cash Payments From March 31, Adopts 'Smart Card' Facility for Patient Convenience.

Among the majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 119 personnel from Left-wing extremist-affected areas, 133 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Out of 277 gallantry medals, 275 GM have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, 8 personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Out of 102 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service and four each to Fire Service and civil guard and Home Guard Service. Out of 753 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service.

As per the MHA, the government has taken many steps in recent years to rationalise and transform the entire award ecosystem of various awards. In this regard, sixteen gallantry and service medals (for police, fire service, home guard and Civil service) have been rationalised and merged into four medals: the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and the Conspicuous Act of Gallantry, respectively, in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The risk incurred is estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)