New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Aloke Singh's five-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India Express will conclude on March 19, sources confirmed on Monday. Captain Hamish Maxwell is set to take over as the new accountable manager of Air India Express.

According to sources, Maxwell will take over as the new accountable manager following Singh's departure.

Appointed on November 9, 2020, Singh steered the carrier through the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and later led its transition from the public to the private sector under the Tata Group.

Singh assumed leadership at a time when global aviation was grappling with grounded fleets and shrinking demand. He was responsible for planning and stabilising operations amid the pandemic's impact, ensuring business continuity during one of the industry's most challenging periods. As the airline moved into private ownership, he played a key role in restructuring and aligning operations with the group's broader aviation strategy.

Under his leadership, Air India Express executed a significant merger in October 2023, accompanied by the launch of a new brand identity. The legal merger process was completed in October 2024, consolidating operations and strengthening the airline's low-cost model. During his tenure, the fleet expanded from 26 to 105 aircraft, making Air India Express the second-largest airline in its segment while maintaining market leadership on the India-Gulf route. (ANI)

