Tel Aviv [Israel], March 2 (ANI): The Head of Intelligence Headquarters of Hezbollah, Hassan Maklad, has been eliminated in a precise strike in Beirut on Monday, according to the Israel Defence Forces.

The IDF in a post on its official handle of X wrote, "The IDF now confirms that in a precise strike in Beirut tonight, the terrorist Hassan Maklad, who served as the head of the intelligence headquarters of the terror organisation Hezbollah, was eliminated. Additional details to follow."

This comes after the IDF conducted overnight retaliatory strikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, following which the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said that the terror organisation is "entering a fight it cannot win" as conflict in West Asia escalates.

In a video statement, IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the Israeli military targeted several Hezbollah positions, including command and control centres, launch sites and senior operatives.

"Overnight, the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes against several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including command and control centres, launch sites, and senior terrorists. We were ready for this," Shoshani said.

He stated that as part of Israel's preparations for its ongoing operation in Iran, the IDF had anticipated potential attacks from the Iran-backed group in Lebanon, enabling a swift response.

"As part of the preparations for our operation in Iran, the IDF prepared for an attack from Hezbollah, allowing us to carry out a swift response," he added.

Shoshani further said that Israeli aircraft were simultaneously striking targets in Iran, including in the capital Tehran, and targeting what he described as underground bunkers belonging to the Iranian regime.

"As I am speaking right now, our aircraft are striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, such as underground bunkers of the terror regime. We are operating to eliminate any threats to our civilians and will continue doing so," he said.

Warning Hezbollah against further escalation, Shoshani said, "Hezbollah is entering a fight it cannot win."

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday.

Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, the Times of Israel reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, that atleast 31 people were killed and 149 others injured in overnight strikes carried out by the IDF across southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern Dahiyeh district.

According to the Times of Israel, the areas are known for being Hezbollah strongholds; however, the ministry's figures do not distinguish between civilians and members of Hezbollah among the casualties. (ANI)

