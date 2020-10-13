Ahmedabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Gujarat's count of coronavirus cases rose to 1,53,923 with an addition of 1,158 cases on Tuesday, the state health department said.

The death of ten COVID-19 patients pushed the death toll to 3,587, the department said.

But daily recoveries continued to outnumber new cases. With 1,375 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,35,127.

With this, the state's recovery rate improved to 87.79 per cent, the department said.

50,993 tests were conducted in the state for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,53,923, new cases 1,158, death toll 3,587, discharged 1,35,127, active cases 15,209, and people tested so far 51,14,677.

