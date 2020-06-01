India News | 116 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Uttar Pradesh, Total Rises to 8,191

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 116 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,191, officials said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 217 people have died due to COVID-19 and the recovery rate in the state is 59.71 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,083, he said.

A total of 4,891 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, Prasad said.

"ASHA workers have tracked a total of 11,47,872 migrant workers returning from other states and among them 1,027 have been found to be having COVID-19 symptoms. Their samples are being tested," Prasad said.

The role of gram and 'mohalla nigrani samitis' have become very important as they have to ensure that those who have been put under home quarantine follow it strictly to check the spread of the infection, he said.

Prasad advised all those travelling in trains follow the laid down protocols. PTI SAB

