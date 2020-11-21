Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 116 to reach 46,748 on Saturday, while the death toll increased to 675 as three people succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

He said 147 people were discharged during the day, taking the total of such cases to 44,812, leaving the coastal state with 1,261 active cases.

A total of 1,850 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,748, new cases 116, death toll 675, discharged 44,812, active cases 1,261, samples tested till date 3,31,599.

