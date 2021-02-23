Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall total of the district to 4,00,476, officials said.

Eight COVID-19 fatalities were also recorded in the district during the day, taking the death toll to 9,200.

As many as 661 new cases were reported in Pune city, while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area recorded 204.

A total of 806 people were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recoveries in the district to 3,83,715.

A total of 8,868 samples were tested for coronavirus in the district on Tuesday.

