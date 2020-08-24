Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the union territory's tally to 3,035, a medical bulletin stated.

A six-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man were among those who tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, it said.

Chandigarh has reported over 100 COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days now.

The fresh cases were detected in many areas including sectors 7, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 26, 27, 32, 34, 41, 42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 51, 56, Mani Majra, Dhanas and Khuda Alisher.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh stand at 1,350, the bulletin said.

As many as 154 patients were discharged after they recovered from the coronavirus infection. A total of 1,646 people have been cured so far, it said.

So far, 25,645 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 22,411 have tested negative, while reports are awaited in 98 cases, it added.

Meanwhile, in a meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, it was decided to extend the closure of congested markets by another 10 days on an odd-even basis, an official release said.

These markets include Krishna Market, Shastri Market, Patel Market, Azad Market and Palika Bazar.

