Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Continuing its crackdown on illicit liquor smuggling, Haryana Police on Friday said they have confiscated 1,180 cartons of illegal country-made liquor, which was being smuggled in a truck from Rewari district.

Police intercepted the truck at a checkpoint after a secret input and seized the consignment and arrested two persons, a state police spokesperson said here.

"After getting information about smuggling of liquor, police immediately swung into action and laid a 'naka' near Bikaner cut on National Highway 71 in Rewari district. After sometime, the team signalled a truck to stop for checking. The inspection of the vehicle led to the seizure of the liquor," he said.

The accused were identified as Anil, a resident of Badbar Buhana and Suresh of Solahi.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered against both the accused and further investigation into this case has been taken up, the spokesperson said.

