Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested 12 persons for taking money from aspiring Delhi Police constables, promising their selection in the entrance examination to be held shortly by the central area's Staff Selection Commission.

"Twelve persons including the racket kingpin Mahendra Singh have been arrested by the STF from Gorakhpur on Friday," an official statement said here on Saturday.

The STF sleuths also seized 11 mobile phones, 14 Aadhar cards, six fake id-cards of exam recovered from them.

During interrogation, Mahendra Singh told STF that he used to run the racket of promising candidates' selection by having "question solvers" sit in the test in their place, it said.

The gang used to charge hefty amount from candidates for their services. A detailed probe in on in the matter.

