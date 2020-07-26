Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) With 305 people, including 12 BSF personnel, testing coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the state's count of patients rose to 7,489, a health official said.

The death toll in the state climbed to 43 as the test reports of four people, who died earlier, confirmed that they were infected, he said.

As many as 261 patients were discharged after recovery during the day, the official said.

Of the total number of fresh cases, 161 were from Raipur district, 80 from Durg, 18 from Bilaspur, 16 from Balodabazar, 13 from Rajnandgaon, five from Kanker and two each from Mungeli, Surajpur and Kabirdham districts.

Balod, Bemetara, Mahasamund, Surguja, Koriya and Dantewada districts reported one case each, he said.

Twelve personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) are among the new cases in Durg and Kanker districts, a BSF official said.

"With the latest cases, the overall count of infected BSF personnel reached to 289 in the state. However, 98 of them have recovered from the disease, while one died due to the infection so far," he said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district for anti-naxal operations while it has its frontier headquarter in Bhiali (Durg), he said.

Two women are among the new COVID-19 deaths reported in the state, the health official said.

"A 46-year-woman from Raipur district who was suffering from breathlessness and pemphigus vulgaris died at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial hospital here on July 24. Her samples later tested positive for the viral infection," he said.

Similarly, a Balodabazar district-based woman, aged 38, who was referred from a private hospital to medical college hospital in Raipur died on July 24. Her samples tested positive after her death, he said.

A 20-year-old man died on Sunday while being shifted to Ambikapur hospital from Surajpur district after which his samples tested positive.

Besides, the samples of a 72-year-old man who died at a hospital in Bhilai on July 15 also tested positive, he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 2,502, as 4,944 people have been discharged, while 43 others have died of the infection so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded around 5,000 cases in the last one month, he said.

With a total 2,149 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state.

Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the capital, state health department has asked three privates hospitals- Balco, MMI and Apollo- in Raipur to provide COVID-19 treatment at their facilities to patients who are willing to pay for the same.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,489, new cases 305, deaths 43, discharged 4,944, active cases 2,502, people tested so far 2,86,291. PTI

