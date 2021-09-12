Asansol (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): Four unidentified people on Saturday allegedly robbed a Muthoot Finance office in Asansol, informed the West Bengal police.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when an unidentified person entered the office and held the employees at gunpoint.

"A person barged in and held us at gunpoint. Three others came and beat a guard," said Sonali, an employee of the company.

"They took 12 kg gold and cash worth Rs 3 lakhs," she added. (ANI)

