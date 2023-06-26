Berhampur, June 26: Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as their bus collided head-on with another bus in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, around 35 km from here, when the bus with the wedding party members on board collided with another passenger vehicle, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said. Odisha Bus Accident: 10 Killed, Several Injured After Two Buses Collide in Ganjam District (See Pics).

After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the accident took place. A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals, the SP said.

Odisha | 10 people died and 8 injured in a bus accident in Ganjam district, on Sunday late night. Injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur for treatment. "Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG… pic.twitter.com/OE3G3BhMFl — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

“Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased," another police officer said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and Digapahandi Hospital, he said. Odisha Bus Accident: 10 Killed, Eight Injured After Two Buses Collide in Ganjam District, CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia (See Pics).

“Two of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack,” the officer said. Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30, 000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment.

