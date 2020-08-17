Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Twelve more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Monday, as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 887 cases taking the tally of total infections to 48,040, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Four fatalities were reported from Panchkula alone, the highest number of deaths from the district due to COVID-19 during 24-hour period.

Two deaths were recorded from Yamunanagar, while one fatality each was from Faridabad, Ambala, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Nuh and Kaithal.

With this, total fatalities in the state rose to 550.

A week ago, the state had recorded the highest single-day spike of 798 cases.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (107), Gurugram (97), Panipat (81), Rewari and Ambala (71 each), Yamunanagar (62), Rohtak (58), Kurukshetra (51), Karnal (46), Mahendragarh (41), Sonipat (39), Charkhi Dadri (34), Kaithal (31), Panchkula (15) and Hisar (29), as per the bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently are 6,880 while 40,610 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Monday, the state's recovery rate was 84.53 percent while the rate of doubling of infections was 31 days.

