Aizawl, Jan 1 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally mounted to 4,216 on Friday as 12 more people, including eight security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Lunglei district reported six new cases, Aizawl five and Kolasib one, he said.

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, two CRPF jawans and an Army man are among the new patients, the official said.

Mizoram now has 110 active coronavirus cases, while 4,098 people have recovered from the disease and eight patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.21 per cent, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1.8 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 926 in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

