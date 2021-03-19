Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said the process of bringing youngsters back to the mainstream will continue as a dozen terrorists surrendered to security forces during "live encounters" in Kashmir and three dozen have returned back to the mainstream in 2020.

He said 12 terrorists have been killed so far this year and three dozen belonging to various modules were arrested.

"Such efforts are on for the past few years. With vigorous efforts in 2020, three dozen such youngsters were brought back to the mainstream with the help and on the request of their parents. They are now sitting at home peacefully and living a normal life", the DGP told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on the continuance of the policy of bringing back misguided youngsters to the mainstream.

Singh said the process is still on.

"Our endeavour is that youngsters should be brought back (from militancy) and stopped from going astray. We are getting success (in this initiative). After returning back, they also realise it (the futility of terrorism). They express gratitude to the security forces for saving their lives and bringing them back to the mainstream," he said.

The DGP said the security forces will continue with this initiative as it has been successful. "We give opportunity to the terrorists to surrender even during live encounters. A dozen such terrorists surrendered during live encounters last year. We will continue with this process," he said.

Singh said the security forces have been successful in their counter-terrorism operations this year too.

"Twelve terrorists have so far been killed this year. Three dozen belonging to various modules were arrested," he said.

The DGP said a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Gani Khawaja, was killed in north Kashmir while a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, Sajjad Afghani, was killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir. "They had set up a new outfit called Lashkar-e-Mustafa. Two of its top commanders, Hidyatullah Malik and Nazir, were captured alive," he added.

Singh termed sticky bombs a challenge, adding that security drills are being carried out to deal with it.

"Sticky bombs are indeed a new challenge. It was not there earlier. It is a threat, but we have our security drills and will take care of them," he said.

