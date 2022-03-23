New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Indian Railways in 2021-22 hired 120 persons with disabilities, which is 69 per cent less than 2020-21 figures, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

In 2020-21, the Railways had hired a total of 383 persons with disabilities across India, he stated in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Birbhum Killings: Calcutta High Court Asks Delhi CFSL to Collect Samples from Site of Incident, Orders State Govt to File Report.

According to the minister, the Railways had hired 1,053 persons with disabilities in 2019-20.

"No cases of violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, have come to the Ministry of Railways' notice," Vaishnaw noted.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest 58-Year-Old Man For Availing Facilities on Fake Property Papers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)