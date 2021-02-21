Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Haryana recorded 121 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,69,730, a health department bulletin said.

With no death taking place during the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stood at 3,042, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases include 30 from Gurgaon and 20 from Kurukshetra districts.

The number of active cases in the state are 861, while as many as 2,65,827 people have recovered.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.55 percent, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)