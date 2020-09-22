Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 1,235 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 66,261, while 18 more fatalities pushed its death count to 1,042, officials said.

It was for the 20th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

“The UT recorded 1,235 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 736 in Jammu and 499 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

The cumulative figure of coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 66,261.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Now Available for Pre-orders via Amazon.in & Flipkart.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 253 new cases, followed by 210 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 21,485 active cases as of now, while 43,734 patients have recovered, they said.

A total of 18 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in the UT – seven in Jammu and 11 in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,042, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)