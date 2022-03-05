Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) In a crackdown on those using modified silencers that increase noise levels, police issued challans against 13 motorcyclists in neighbouring Shamli district.

The action was taken in Kairana town on Friday, police said.

Also Read | India Reports 5,921 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Daily Positivity Rate Dips to 0.63%.

A total fine of Rs 1,30,000 was imposed on the owners of the 13 vehicles that were found with illegal alterations, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)