Itanagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,282 on Tuesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Forty-seven more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 94.65 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by Tawang and Lepa Rada (two each) and Lower Dibang Valley and Tirap (one each), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Twelve infections were detected through rapid antigen tests and one during TrueNat tests, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 817 active coronavirus cases, while 15,411 people have recovered from the disease and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

The state's positivity and fatality rates stand at 5.35 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 586, followed by West Kameng (58), Lepa Rada (24) and Changlang (21), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,59,123 samples for COVID-19, including 829 on Monday, he added.

