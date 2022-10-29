Fatehpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Police detained a 13-year-old boy on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in a village here.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said following the news of the rape, he directed officials to register a case in this connection, and send the girl for a medical examination.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday. Singh said that a 13-year-old boy has been detained.

