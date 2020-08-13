Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A total of 130 new COVID-19 cases and a death were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, along with 64 recoveries, the state's health department informed on Thursday.

The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 4,112, including 1,804 active cases and 2,295 recoveries.

So far, 13 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

