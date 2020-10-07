Patna (Bihar) [India], October 7 (ANI): As many as 1,304 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on October 7, taking the active cases in the State to 11,148, the State Health Department informed on Wednesday.

A total of 1,79,351 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state with 1,422 recoveries reported on Wednesday.

According to the State Health Department, a total of 79,95,594 samples have been tested till date and the recovery rate stands at 93.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths. (ANI)

