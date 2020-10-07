New Delhi, October 7: The Congress on Wednesday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The party named a total of 21 nominees, who would be in the fray during the first phase of polls scheduled on October 28. Earlier, the BJP, JD(U) and RJD among major parties had released their first list of candidates. JD(U) 2nd List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 115 Names Released, Chandrika Rai to Contest From Parsa.

The 21 candidates, who have been named in the first Congress list, were finalised as official nominees at the party's Central Election Committee meeting held in Delhi. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had reportedly attended the meeting.

Check Full List of 21 Candidates Named by Congress

Congress party releases a list of 21 candidates for the first phase of upcoming #BiharElections2020. pic.twitter.com/Nk8vSsOFsB — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

The Congress, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 vidhan sabha segments.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the Congress was allotted 40 seats as the grand coalition had then comprised of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The party had ended up winning 27 constituencies.

