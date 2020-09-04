Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (PTI) With 1,320 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's tally went up to 1,01,695 on Friday, the state health department said.

This is the second highest single-day spike in the state after Thursday's rise of 1,325.

Fourteen patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's death toll to 3,078, it said.

As many as 1,218 patients recovered and returned home from hospitals. With this, the count of recoveries rose to 82,398, the department said in a statement.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,01,695, new cases 1,320, death toll 3,078, discharged 82,398, active cases 16,219, and people tested so far 26,35,369.

