Bhopal, Dec 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,324 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,11,698, health officials said.

With 14 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the state rose to 3,314.

A total of 1,556 patients were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening, taking the recovery count to 1,94,743.

Of new fatalities, five died in Indore district, two each in Gwalior and Sagar, one each in Bhopal, Raisen, Jhabua, Harda and Tikamgarh.

Of new cases, Indore accounted for 526 and Bhopal 321.

The total of cases in Indore rose to 44,372 including 776 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 33,245 with 525 fatalities.

Indore has 4,780 active cases and Bhopal 3,075.

With 29,776 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 38.69 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,11,698, new cases 1,324, death toll 3,314, recovered 1,94,743, active cases 13,641, number of people tested so far 38,69,782.

