Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday saw 1,352 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,57,936, while 25 fatalities took the toll to 2,735, a health official said.

A total of 1,556 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,41,273.

Also Read | Maharashtra, Karnataka Floods: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, BS Yediyurappa, Assures Help in Flood Relief Operations.

Five patients died in Indore, three in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Vidisha and Rajgarh, and one each in Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Betul, Sehore, Damoh, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Khandwa, Shajapur and Sheopur, the official said.

Of the 1,352 new cases, Indore accounted for 342, Bhopal 222, Jabalpur 78 and Gwalior 37, he said.

Also Read | Kashmiri Militant in Budgam Seen Surrendering in Emotional Video, Teary-Eyed Father Thanks Indian Army Personnel.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 31,096, including 654 deaths. Bhopal's tally stood at 21,936 with 441 fatalities, while Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,010 and 11,758 cases respectively, the official said.

Indore now has 3,773 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,927 and 860 and 484 respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,57,936, new cases 1,352, death toll 2,735, recovered 1,41,273, active cases 13,928, number of people tested so far 25,34,366.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)