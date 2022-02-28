Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) A total of 136 Rajasthani students have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine so far with 41 of them reaching New Delhi on Monday, a state government official said.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Odisha Govt Bans Holi Celebrations in Public Places, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals Due to COVID-19.

All 41 Rajasthani students evacuated from Ukraine on Monday reached Delhi with 18 of them landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the morning in a Budapest-Delhi plane with other evacuees and 23 others in the evening, a state government statement said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

The remaining students reached Jaipur either directly or through Mumbai, said Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dheeraj Srivastava, deputed at the IGI Airport to receive Rajasthani people and students evacuated from the war-ravaged country.

The 41 students who landed in Delhi on Monday belong to various places in Rajasthan including Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Udaipur, Banswara, Churu, Rajsamand and Sikar, he said.

Those reaching Delhi on Monday were welcomed by state Cabinet Minister Mamta Bhupesh and Srivastava, the nodal officer for the evacuation of the Rajasthani students from Ukraine.

The state government has set up a 24-hour help desk at the IGIA to receive and facilitate the return of the Rajasthan migrants evacuated from Ukraine, the government statement said.

The Rajasthan Help Desk is making all arrangements to help evacuated people to reach their homes in their native state, the statement said quoting Bhupesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhupesh said under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's guidance, the state government is constantly making every effort for the safe return of the state's students to their homes.

She said the chief minister has also written a letter to the Union government demanding all possible help from the government to rescue the stranded migrants in Ukraine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)