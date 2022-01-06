Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday ordered 14 days quarantine for international passengers who test COVID-19 positive at airports.

As per the circular, "international arrivals from both 'At-risk' countries and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for Covid-19 at airports but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine and followed by further 7-day home quarantine."

"The designated buildings with necessary facilities, attached to Government Health Facilities shall function as Government Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to manage asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases and for which the stay is free of cost for the passengers," the circular reads.

"ldentified budget hotels, 3 star and 5-star hotels attached to Private Health Facilities shall function as Private CCCs on payment basis for passengers. However, those who develop symptoms during their stay at CCCs shall have to be immediately shifted to the Health Facility for further treatment and management," it said.

The duration of stay in CCC/Hospital (Institutional isolation) shall be for 7 days. He/she can be discharged on the 7" day, if during the preceding 3 days, the person is free of fever, respiratory symptoms and oxygen saturation (SpO2) is 94 per cent and above.

"In case of asymptomatic, the duration of stay of 7 days shall be counted from the day of testing. The above period of institutional isolation shall be followed by further 7 days of home quarantine with strict CAB. Such persons would be released from home quarantine after 7 days," it added.

It further said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and District Administration, shall identify the hotels with necessary facilities to function as private CCCs at notified rates and the list of such CCCs may be made available to the International Arrivals and Public to facilitate hassle-free isolation treatment and management.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,031 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

