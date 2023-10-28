Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) A 14-day 'Rail Yatra' with 450 participants, including 70 from the G20 nations, aimed at spreading the message of the recently-concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, commenced on Saturday from the city, according to a release.

The initiative taken by a local NGO, Jagriti Sewa Sansthan in collaboration with G20 Startup 20, and supported by the State Bank of India and SIDBI, will focus on inclusive enterprise and women-led development with other themes from the Delhi Declaration, it said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Bail Plea: Supreme Court To Deliver Order on AAP Leader Bail Application in Delhi Liquor Policy Cases on October 30.

The 8000-km long yatra will be undertaken across the country and will conclude in Mumbai on November 10, it said.

Through the Yatra, participants will gain exposure to the international startup ecosystem, acquiring insights into inclusive practices and global networking, it stated.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits House of Girl Who Benefitted From Scooty Scheme on Her Invitation in Dhar, Sips Tea (Watch Video).

"We are happy to collaborate with the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra, as it resonates deeply with SBI's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country and participating in Women-led developmental initiatives," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara was quoted as saying in the release.

"This initiative mirrors our focus on creating a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving economic growth and social progress,” he added.

The Yatra will promote the 5 pillars of the Delhi Declaration which include inclusive growth, green development, technological transformation and digital public infrastructure, women empowerment and culture as a transformative driver, as per the release.

These key tenets of the Delhi Declaration will be amplified through seven mega events that are planned across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi (two events), and Gandhinagar, as part of the Yatra, it said.

"This Yatra is being supported by SIDBI as a 'Green Partner, which has prioritised digitization and greening the enterprise ecosystem. By supporting this train journey, SIDBI intends to promote “Green Culture” and “Sustainability” among youths and startups including G20 participants,” said Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD at SIDBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)