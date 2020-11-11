Port Blair, Nov 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,477 on Wednesday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eleven new patients have travel history, while three fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Also Read | Union Cabinet to Meet Today Via Video Conferencing : Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 11, 2020.

Sixteen more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 162 active coronavirus cases, while 4,255 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Also Read | Goa Issues SOPs for Partial Re-Opening of Schools, Allows 12 Students Per Class.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 1,01,226 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 1,01,043 reports have been received and 183 are awaited, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)