Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Sunday, even as it added 14 new infections, pushing the case count to 7,71,434, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,050, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, 11 new cases were reported from Gurugram.

The number of active coronavirus cases remains at 126 in Haryana, while that of recoveries has reached 7,61,235, the bulletin said.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

