Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Three youths have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the incident took place on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Noida: Speeding Bus Kills Security Guard at Luharli Toll Plaza, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

They said that the victim had gone to her maternal place, and was on her way home when she was intercepted by the three accused.

On finding her all alone in the deserted area, the accused trio offered the girl drop her home. When she refused, the accused allegedly forcefully took her to an isolated place and raped her, the girl's family told the police.

Also Read | Bihar: Groom Collapses on Stage During Wedding Rituals in Sitamarhi District, Dies; Doctors Suspect Heart Attack.

Ballia SP Raj Karan Nayyar said that the three accused were arrested within a few hours after a complaint was lodged by the victim's mother on Thursday morning.

"A case has been registered against all three accused, and they have been sent to judicial custody," SP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)