Greater Noida, March 3: A security guard was killed when a speeding bus rammed into Luharli toll plaza in Greater Noida, police said on Friday. The bus then collided with a divider.

The deceased has been identified as Chhote Lal, a resident of Bulandshahr's Ahmadgarh district. Noida Road Accident: Car Hits Divider, Overturns in Sector 24; One Dead and Five Others Injured (See Pics).

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night and was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the toll. The driver lost control of the bus and it landed on the other lane by breaking the divider and critically injuring the security personnel - Chhote Lal. Noida Road Accident: Four Travelling on Single Bike Hit by Container in Greater Noida Expressway, Two Dead.

Both the guard and the driver were rushed to the hospital, where the former succumbed to his injuries. Charges have been registered in the matter and necessary action was taken after the panchayatnama of the body. The driver has been detained and the bus seized.

