Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a major success against drug trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Jatrapur Police, seized 14,000 Yaba tablets and arrested three suspected individuals in the Salpokhar area close to the border, a press release from the Tripura CMO informed.

Acting on specific intelligence received during the early hours, a BSF team swiftly mobilised and cordoned off a red Chevrolet Aveo LS car and nearby premises in Baspokhar. Upon the arrival of Jatrapur Police, a joint search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of 70 packets containing 14,000 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately ₹1.4 crore.

Three individuals, Sarfraj Ahmed from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Jubair from Moradabad, UP, and Nazrul Islam from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, were arrested from a nearby house. The contraband and the suspects were handed over to the Jatrapur Police for further legal action.

The operation highlights BSF's commitment to preventing narcotics smuggling and ensuring the safety and security of the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

