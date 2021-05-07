New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,425 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the city stands at 91,035, while there are 50,785 containment zones.

The government has created a common cylinder pool in each district of the national capital to supply the life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of hospitals.

A bus depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation in each district has been identified for this purpose.

Patients in home isolation can contact the concerned district magistrate for empty or filled cylinder, an official said.

The filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones.

