Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) Police have arrested 143 people in the Kashmir valley in a span of 24 hours for violating lockdown guidelines issued by the administration to curb COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

They said vehicles were seized as well for flouting the norms in Budgam and Bandipora districts.

"During last 24 hours, police have arrested 143 people, lodged 79 FIRs and also realised fines to the tune of Rs 84,930 from 620 people for violating the guidelines throughout Kashmir valley," an official said.

Since the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus, the J&K Police has enhanced its efforts to sensitise the masses about the highly contagious disease.

A slew of measures, including restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC, have been imposed in the region.

