Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 26,72,843 till date, while 25 deaths took the toll to 35,707.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,519 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,20,499 leaving 16,637 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the most number of infections (176), followed by Coimbatore (149) and Chengalpet (110), while the remaining were scattered across various districts.

Five districts reported new cases below 10 each, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Tenkasi recorded the least number of infections (3).

A total of 1,45,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,78,90,758 till date.

Five of the deceased did not have any co-morbidities or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

