Aizawl, May 13 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 8,176, an official statement said.

Three cases were confirmed through TrueNat test, while 141 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, the statement by state Information and Public Relations department said.

Of the 144 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported 86 cases, Champhai (32), Kolasib (13), Serchhip (5), Lawngtlai (3), Lunglei (1), and Siaha and Mamit districts reported 2 cases each, it said.

More than 23 children and seven senior citizens have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Two patients have travel history, while the rest 142 were found to have locally contracted the infection, the statement said.

Eighty-two patients have developed symptoms of COVID- 19 and the remaining 62 are asymptomatic, it said.

Mizoram now has 2,033 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,120 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 23.

As many as 3,39,065 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date which included 1,961 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,30,103 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 51,445 have received both the doses till Wednesday.

