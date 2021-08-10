New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) As many as 145 incidents of "honour killing", including 50 in Jharkhand, took place in the country between 2017 and 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this replying to a written question on whether a large number of incidents of honour killing for inter caste and inter-religious marriages have been reported in various parts of the country.

Also Read | Digital Marketing: The David Vatine Story.

Mishra said 92 incidents of honour killing took place in the country in 2017, 29 in 2018 and 24 in 2019.

The highest 50 honour killings have taken place in Jharkhand between 2017 and 2019, 19 in Maharashtra and 14 in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Also Read | Nuawd Musiq Shares His Story of Hardships and Blessings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)