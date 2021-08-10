David Vatine is not your regular social media strategist or digital marketer. He is very passionate about helping brands grow and helping businesses reach their potential. Every day, he comes online and guides businesses on how to grow and expand using digital marketing.

David has always had a passion for helping businesses. This passion, once identified led him to take the path to digital marketing and he has never regretted that decision till date.

David tried becoming a pilot in the IDF but then, he became a commander in the Israel K9 unit. He has worked with thousands of businesses locally and internationally and is currently working closely with a formal Apple and Samsung VP and more senior executive managers in the marketing industry in the Silicon Valley.

David Vatine Ltd is a digital marketing company based in Israel with over 20 employees. The company provides three (3) different marketing strategies for thousands of business owners. The special thing about digital marketing for him is that his team will do everything in their power so that their clients will succeed and fulfill their dreams.

Turning one’s passion into profit can be very difficult thing to do for a whole lot of people but, David says he turns his passion into profit by making content and videos about marketing and making them available all over the web for everybody to access.

As an influencer of public opinion, David Vatine advises that when one is burned out, he should do the necessary thing again and again while at the same time learning from other people’s successes. David is very particular about learning from others successes as he believes that when you learn from other people’s successes you begin to see patterns that you can follow and learn and input and then become a success yourself.

When asked what motivates him to get up every day and go for his goals he says "I want to give people and my family the best life they can get”.