Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Telangana added 149 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, taking the total infection count to nearly 2.96 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,612.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 25, followed byMedchal Malkajgiri with nine, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 8.

The total number of cases stood at2,95,831 while recoveries were 2,92,415.

As many as1804 patients are under treatment and 31,831 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 81.54 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.19 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.84 per cent, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country.

