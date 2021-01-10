East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], January 10 (ANI): Around 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured and admitted to hospital after they were attacked allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during an event in Contai of East Midnapur district of West Bengal on Sunday.

Anup Chakraborty, Contai president of BJP, said that the incident occurred at the Bhaja Chauli village of Contai-3 block area in East Midnapur. The BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers during flag hoisting in the local area.

Chakraborty told ANI, "We want to tell the ruling party that such a shameless government should resign now. Our workers are being attacked by TMC and it is happening across the state."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda had on Saturday said that TMC is working with criminal instinct as BJP has lost about 130 party officials, 300 supporters in Bengal.

"In Bengal, about 130 BJP officials and 300 party supporters lost their lives. This is rampant. I performed the last rites of 100 workers at Bagbazar Ghat on September 28, 2019. You have seen those visuals, the whole country saw that. In the span of one month, 6-7 workers lost their lives. TMC workers have done this due to political malice," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)