Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Chawl in Govandi; Destroys 15 Commercial Units, Houses

Mumbai, February 17: Around 15 commercial units and some houses were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi in the early hours of Saturday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire incident that took place at Baiganwadi in Adarsh Nagar locality at 3.50 am.

Govandi Chawl Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the early hours of 17th February, in a slum in Adarsh Nagar located in the Govandi area of Mumbai. More than nine fire brigades reached the spot as soon as the information about the fire was received. About 10-15 houses were gutted in the… pic.twitter.com/TRwM1SYbO4 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, 15 galas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire. Upon receiving information, around nine fire brigades reached the spot and started the operation.

The fire engulfed some electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks, and furniture, among other household items. The Mumbai Police were also present on the spot. The exact cause behind the fire was not clear, officials added.

