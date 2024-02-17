Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Chawl in Govandi; Destroys 15 Commercial Units, Houses

Around 15 commercial units and some houses were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi in the early hours of Saturday.

Agency News ANI| Feb 17, 2024 12:19 PM IST
Mumbai, February 17: Around 15 commercial units and some houses were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi in the early hours of Saturday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire incident that took place at Baiganwadi in Adarsh Nagar locality at 3.50 am. Govandi Fire: Several Houses Damaged After Blaze Erupts in Mumbai, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, 15 galas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire. Upon receiving information, around nine fire brigades reached the spot and started the operation. Navi Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Pawane MIDC.

The fire engulfed some electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks, and furniture, among other household items. The Mumbai Police were also present on the spot. The exact cause behind the fire was not clear, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

